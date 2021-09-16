UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 66 Lives In Pakistan In Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 26 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 12:01 PM

The NCOC data shows that 3,012 positive cases have been reported in the country in a single day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 16th, 2021) Pakistan reported 66 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The data showed that 56,778 tests were conducted yesterday and positivity ratio remained five point three zero per cent.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan has said that the government is committed to provide the best medical services at public hospitals for citizens across the country.

Addressing a function in Islamabad, he said that innovative steps are being taken to further improve the facilities.

He assured expansion in the coverage of the Sehat Sahulat Program, which will be instrumental in decreasing the financial burden on the poor and marginalized population.

