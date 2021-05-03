UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 79 More Lives In Pakistan During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 10 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 11:32 AM

COVID-19 claims 79 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) says 4, 213 new cases of Coronavirus have emerged after tests of 45, 954 people in different parts of the country during the same period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2021) Pakistan reported 79 more deaths in different parts due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours, the Official figures showed on Monday.

The statistics shared by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that 4,213 new positive cases were reported after 45,954 tests in different parts of the country during the same period. The death toll due to pandemic in the country has reached 18,149.

Prime Minister Imran Khan made surprise visit of different localities of the Federal capital to inspect the business activities, implementation of anti-COVID standard operating procedures as well as development works.

Imran Khan urged the people specifically shopkeepers to observe Standard operating procedures against COVID-19 to contain the virus. The Prime Minister personally drove the vehicle setting aside the protocol.

He visited the modular carts placed in G-11 Markaz under Ehsaas Program’s Rerhi Baan initiative. He questioned the cart owners about the position of their businesses.

The Prime Minister also went around different stalls of fruits and other stuff in the market. Senator Faisal Javed and Chairman Capital Development Authority Amer Ahmed Ali also accompanied the prime minister. Without creating any interruption in the traffic flow, the Prime Minister drove through the crowded streets of the city and also stopped at the traffic signal. Imran Khan visited Sewage Treatment Plant at sector I-9 and under construction Korang cricket Ground where he was briefed by the CDA chairman about the projects. He also inspected the stone lining of storm water drains.

