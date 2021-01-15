UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Economic Impact To Worsen The Situation: UN Agencies

Fri 15th January 2021

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), UNICEF, World Food Programme and World Health Organization would hold virtual launch and online discussion of 2020 Asia and Pacific Regional Overview of Food Security and Nutrition: Maternal and Child Diets at the Heart of Nutrition on Wednesday (January 20) in Bangkok

A joint report by four key United Nations agencies has revealed that the economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the world's most populous region of Asia is threatening to further undermine efforts to improve nutrition and diets for hundreds of millions of people particularly mother and child in the region.

The United Nations' FAO, UNICEF, WFP, WHO's publication revealed that new figures on the lack of an affordable diet that impacts nutrition for hundreds of millions of additional people in Asia-Pacific, particularly maternal and child diets.

The event will feature speakers including Adjunct Associate Professor at the Bloomberg school of Public Health, Johns Hopkins University, Emorn Udomkesmalee, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Nets, Pakistan, Dr Sania Nishtar and Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Solomon Islands, Senley Levi Filualea.

The event would cover "Maternal and child diets, COVID-19 economic impact to worsen the situation in Asia Pacific and it would be opened to all, said a press release issued by FAO.

