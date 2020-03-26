UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19: Khokhar Seeks Permission To Keep LPG Plants, Shops Open

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 02:24 PM

COVID-19: Khokhar seeks permission to keep LPG plants, shops open

Liquefied Petroleum Gas Industries Association Pakistan (LPGIAP) Chairman Irfan Khokhar Thursday requested the government to allow keeping the LPG plants and shops open aimed at facilitating the consumers amid heightened measures taken to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Liquefied Petroleum Gas Industries Association Pakistan (LPGIAP) Chairman Irfan Khokhar Thursday requested the government to allow keeping the LPG plants and shops open aimed at facilitating the consumers amid heightened measures taken to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

"There are a number of areas in the country where the facility of natural gas does not exist, and the people rely on other fuels like LPG. So, it is important to allow LPG shopkeepers, production plants and transporters (LPG Bowsers) to keep operating and ensure smooth supply of the commodity across the country," he said in a press release.

The chairman said the consumers were facing difficulties in various localities due to closure of the shops and non-availability of the commodity, expressing concerns that the situation could lead to the LPG 'black-marketing.

' He said the Petroleum Division had asked all provincial chief secretaries to keep the LPG supply chain intact in the COVID-19 evolving situation in the country.

Following which, he said, only the Punjab Home Secretary had issued directives to continue the LPG supply, but the shops were still closed there.

He requested the government to exempt the LPG industry from the closure, as it would help facilitate consumers in getting regular supply of gas at the rates notified by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority.

Khokhar appreciated the government for taking all possible steps to fight the COVID-19 threat in an effective way, and agreed that staying at homes and avoiding public contact was the only remedy to prevent the virus spread.

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Punjab Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Lead Gas All From Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Reduction in POL prices widely hailed

16 seconds ago

 Singer Jawad Ahmad salutes doctors, paramedics a ..

12 minutes ago

European stock markets fall again in early trade

3 minutes ago

Business community seeks one year grace period in ..

28 seconds ago

World economy to contract in 2020 due to corona-vi ..

29 seconds ago

Commissioner asks people not to be afraid, instead ..

30 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.