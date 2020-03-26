COVID-19: Khokhar seeks permission to keep LPG plants, shops open

Liquefied Petroleum Gas Industries Association Pakistan (LPGIAP) Chairman Irfan Khokhar Thursday requested the government to allow keeping the LPG plants and shops open aimed at facilitating the consumers amid heightened measures taken to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Liquefied Petroleum Gas Industries Association Pakistan (LPGIAP) Chairman Irfan Khokhar Thursday requested the government to allow keeping the LPG plants and shops open aimed at facilitating the consumers amid heightened measures taken to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

"There are a number of areas in the country where the facility of natural gas does not exist, and the people rely on other fuels like LPG. So, it is important to allow LPG shopkeepers, production plants and transporters (LPG Bowsers) to keep operating and ensure smooth supply of the commodity across the country," he said in a press release.

The chairman said the consumers were facing difficulties in various localities due to closure of the shops and non-availability of the commodity, expressing concerns that the situation could lead to the LPG 'black-marketing.

' He said the Petroleum Division had asked all provincial chief secretaries to keep the LPG supply chain intact in the COVID-19 evolving situation in the country.

Following which, he said, only the Punjab Home Secretary had issued directives to continue the LPG supply, but the shops were still closed there.

He requested the government to exempt the LPG industry from the closure, as it would help facilitate consumers in getting regular supply of gas at the rates notified by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority.

Khokhar appreciated the government for taking all possible steps to fight the COVID-19 threat in an effective way, and agreed that staying at homes and avoiding public contact was the only remedy to prevent the virus spread.