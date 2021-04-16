COVID-19 kills 110 more people in Pakistan over last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2021) Pakistan reported 110 deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 5,364 new positive cases of Coronavirus surfaced in different parts of the country.

The death toll from pandemic infection reached 15,982 and positivity ratio during last 24 hours remained 8.31 per cent after conducting 64, 481 tests.

The third wave of COVID-19 has turned more lethal. The government authorities have banned all gatherings, shut down schools and colleges to control spread of COVID-19. However, the markets are opened day time for specific hours to facilitate the public to buy things of their need. The shops are opened after Sehri and remained opened till 6 pm in the evening in all big and small cities.

Masks and Sanitizers have been declared mandatory for the people entering the mosques to offer prayers and Namaz-e-Tarawih.