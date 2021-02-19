Covid-19 management workshop for SAARC members held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :A virtual workshop on "Covid-19 management: experience, good practices and way forward" was held on Thursday for SAARC member states, Mauritius, and Seychelles.

In line with its policy of enhanced regional and international cooperation in dealing with the pandemic, Pakistan was represented by the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan and the Health Secretary, Aamir Ashraf Khwaja. Pakistan had earlier hosted the SAARC Health Ministers' Video Conference on April 23, 2020 to devise a regional response for combating the pandemic.

Dr. Faisal, shared with the participants the steps taken by Pakistan in successfully controlling the COVID-19 Pandemic.

He highlighted the 'whole of the government' approach taken by Pakistan and its success in saving lives and livelihoods of the people.

He apprised the participants on the Pakistan's successful implementation of Smart Lockdowns and the Test, Trace and Quarantine approach which have been recognized globally. The participants were also informed about Pakistan's successful launch of anti-COVID vaccination drive.

He reiterated Pakistan's willingness of sharing its best practices with regional countries and Pakistan's commitment towards regional coordination and cooperation towards meetings transnational challenges.