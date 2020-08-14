UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Recoveries Reach 265,300, Says NCOC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

COVID-19 recoveries reach 265,300, says NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country has reached 265,215 from out of a total of 287,300 cases of reported till date.

According to latest statistics released here by National Command and Operation Centre ( NCOC) on Friday, the total active COVID-19 cases in the country were 15,932 till date.Some 626 people have been tested positive of COVID-19 while 14 patients have been died due to the pandemic in the last 24 hours.

From out of total COVID patients some 2,167 persons have been contracted the disease in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), 12,062 in Blochistan, 2,426 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 15,342 in Islamabad Capital Territory ( ICT), 35,021 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 94,993 in Punjab and 125,289 people were infected in Sindh.

While 6,153 patients have so far died of the virus in the country including 2,307 patients died in Sindh, 2,180 in Punjab, 1,236 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 173 in ICT, 138 in Balochistan, 60 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 59 patients died in AJK after contracting COVID-19.

Some 2,229,409 Covid tests had been carried out across the country. Currently, some 1,333 COVID patients have been admitted in 735 hospitals and undergoing treatment.

Some 23,745 COVID tests have been conducted on Thursday last including 10,754 in Sindh,6,961 in Punjab, 1,921 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3,134 in ICT, 528 in Balochistan, 227 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 220 COVID tests have been conducted in AJK. No patient has been on ventilators in AJK and Balochistan.Some 144 ventilators have been occupied by the COVID patients across the country from out of a total of 1,920 ventilators allocated for the patients.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Died Azad Jammu And Kashmir From

Recent Stories

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praises US- ..

15 minutes ago

PTCL celebrates Independence Day with fervour

25 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts further 82,344 COVID-19 t ..

30 minutes ago

DEWA installs two Green Charger stations at Expo D ..

30 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Police launches air ambulance capsule fo ..

45 minutes ago

Russia reports 5,065 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.