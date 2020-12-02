COVID-19 SOPs being followed during anti-polio drive

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The five-day anti-polio campaign which kicked off in the entire district on Monday to cover more than 885,000 children below five years age is in full swing.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO)Health Authority Dr Sohail Chaudary informed APP that 2964 polio teams , 240 health centers,307 fixed centers, allied hospitals and tehsil headquarter hospitals are participating in the drive.

The CEO said that Standard operating procedure(SOPs)regarding COVID-19 were being followed to ensure the safety of polio teams during the drive.

He said polio drops were also being administered at transit points to ensure that all children be immunized below five years age. Sohail said that staff deployed for the campaign have been instructed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated. "The parents should cooperate with special teams so that the set target could be achieved," he added.

Meanwhile Incaharge Anti-polio drive Ch Hussain told APP that over 600,000 children have so far administered the polio vaccine on 3rd day while 885,000 children the set target of the campaign would be achieved by December 4.