UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Vaccination Figure Reaches 164,168 Per Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

COVID-19 vaccination figure reaches 164,168 per day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination on Tuesday said that the per day figure of COVID-19 vaccine for citizens had reached to 164,168 against the previous number of 150,000.

According to an official of the ministry of National Health Services, the target was to reach 300,000 vaccinations daily in the country while the total vaccine administered till now was 2,766,108.

He said that the government had started vaccination for 40 years and above and in this regard, the registration was opened last week.

He said that the government had planned to vaccinate 70 million population by the end of the year 2021. He said that the population of Pakistan which was currently eligible for vaccination was 100 million out of 220 million as the vaccines had only been approved for those above 18.

He added for the first half of the year, January to June 2021, the government had received and expected to receive 19.82 million doses. He added 91% of these doses were purchased, which clearly shows we were not dependent on donations.

He said, "We have signed deals for over 30 million doses already so the fact that we have already secured 30 million doses and will continue to procure more the rest of the year should be very reassuring." He said that Pakistan will become largely self-sufficient in meeting its COVID-19 vaccine needs as it will begin producing the single-dose CanSino Bio vaccine locally.

He added due to the agreement on technology transfer, the National Institute of Health (NIH) will be able to produce three million doses per month which will significantly reduce the country's dependence on other countries.

The official said, "Our procurement is a result of proactive efforts. The government initiated the conversation with vaccine manufacturers and GAVI in July 2020 which is well before any vaccine had been fully developed and approved." He said that the Economic Coordination Committee approved $150 million Dollars for vaccine procurement on November 20, 2020, while the Cabinet confirmed this on December 1, 2020.

He said that it was important to note that vaccines did not get approved for use until mid or late December as Pfizer approved on December 11, 2020, AstraZeneca approved on December 30, 2020, while Sinopharm was also in late-stage Phase III trials in December.

He said that manufacturers like Astra Zeneca and Moderna have been unable to meet demand while some of the world's largest vaccine manufacturing countries have imposed embargos on exporting vaccines until their local demand is met.

He said that the government is proud of its accomplishments especially considering the serious global supply issue when some of the richest countries like Australia and Canada had to slow down or halt their vaccine roll-out.

395/

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Australia Canada January June July November December 2020 Government Cabinet Agreement Million

Recent Stories

112,239 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

3 minutes ago

Flydubai grows its network to more than 80 destina ..

3 minutes ago

Eid al-Fitr holiday for private sector starts Rama ..

19 minutes ago

Cabinet approves two ordinances as part of elector ..

28 minutes ago

Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account permanently ban ..

35 minutes ago

Khalifa Foundation distributes aid to displaced Ir ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.