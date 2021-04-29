UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Vaccination Of Cops Begins

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 06:30 PM

COVID-19 vaccination of cops begins

The administering of first dose of COVID-19 vaccine of Karachi Police officers and personnel had begun, said the spokesperson to Karachi Police on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The administering of first dose of COVID-19 vaccine of Karachi Police officers and personnel had begun, said the spokesperson to Karachi Police on Thursday.

A total of three vaccination centers have been set up in the three zones of Karachi Range and in Karachi Police Hospital.

All staffers working at offices and police officers and personnel on duty in the field, were also being vaccinated against coronavirus.

Karachi Police spokesperson added that the isolation center for police officers and personnel infected with COVID-19 at Police Hospital Karachi was working round the clock and the best medical facilities were being provided to the infected cops.

Karachi Police are carrying out its duties under a comprehensive strategy to comply with government orders in the current situation of pandemic despite limited resources.

Every possible steps were being taken for the welfare of the officers and personnel of Karachi Police who were actively serving the people and upholding the rule of law, said the spokesperson and added that implementation of COVID-19 SOPs was also being ensured.

