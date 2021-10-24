UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Vaccination: 'Reach Every Door' Campaign To Start From Oct 25

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 09:20 PM

COVID-19 vaccination: 'Reach Every Door' campaign to start from Oct 25

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :In order to meet with the vaccination target 81 billion by the end of December, the Punjab government is going to launch the largest door to door vaccination campaign "RED" (Reach Every Door) from October 25 in all 36 districts of Punjab.

According to handout issued here on Sunday, Health Department is establishing 14,000 new vaccination centers all across Punjab along with 12,000 mobile teams to make the RED vaccination campaign a success.

All Chief Executive Officers, Deputy Districts Health Officer and other district administration staff will be working for the success of RED campaign. The coronavirus had adversely affected all areas of life, so far more than 12,800 lives were lost to COVID-19 in Punjab.

More Stories From Pakistan

