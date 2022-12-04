UrduPoint.com

CPEC Game Changer For Country's Development: Karim

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2022 | 09:00 PM

CPEC game changer for country's development: Karim

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :The central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Sunday said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project was a game changer in the development of the country.

In a statement issued here, he said that when the coalition government came into power, the economy was destroyed and the work on the CPEC projects was halted.

Due to the difficult decisions taken by the coalition government, now country was out of the risks of default, he added.

He said that the economy was improving in the country due to positive measures taken by the coalition government.

He said that due to the prime minister's personal interest, the work on the Gwadar, CPEC projects has been started again and these development projects would be completed soon, which could provide employment opportunities to people and foreign investment would be increased from completion of these projects.

