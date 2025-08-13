Open Menu

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi Holds Open Public Day At Governor House

Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2025 | 07:16 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi holds Open Public Day at Governor House

Open Public Day was held at the Governor House on Wednesday, attracting a large number of citizens, as well as political and social activists, who met with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Open Public Day was held at the Governor House on Wednesday, attracting a large number of citizens, as well as political and social activists, who met with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi.

The Governor remained among the people during the event, listening to their concerns and grievances .

Residents from across the province shared their issues both verbally and in writing, prompting the governor to direct the relevant departments to take immediate action for resolution.

Governor Kundi said that the doors of the Governor House are always open to everyone and that addressing public problems remains a top priority.

He said that most complaints were related to administrative matters and stressed the need to improve administrative affairs across all districts to better serve the people.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Youth Parliament Pakistan Abbottabad, led by Chairman Osama Nadeem Qureshi, met with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Provincial President Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Provincial Deputy General Secretary Abrar Saeed Swati, Member KP Assembly Amna Sardar, and Executive Member Shahid Jadoon were also present on the occasion.

Speaking to the delegation, Governor Kundi said that lifting the ban on student unions in universities was the need of the hour.

Governor Kundi reaffirmed that the doors of the Governor House are open to all and said he values dynamic and active youth.

The delegation presented a special souvenir to the governor at the end of the meeting.

Recent Stories

Gulf Club Champions League kick-off postponed to 3 ..

Gulf Club Champions League kick-off postponed to 30th September

2 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi hol ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi holds Open Public Day at Governor ..

28 seconds ago
 Tanveer calls for immediate reduction in DAP price ..

Tanveer calls for immediate reduction in DAP prices to protect farmers

30 seconds ago
 Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyred Major Rizwan ..

Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyred Major Rizwan Tahir

31 seconds ago
 Rawalpindi Police finalize security plan for Indep ..

Rawalpindi Police finalize security plan for Independence Day

33 seconds ago
 Bicycle rally held to mark Independence Day celebr ..

Bicycle rally held to mark Independence Day celebrations

34 seconds ago
Commissioner Kohat Division conducts surprise visi ..

Commissioner Kohat Division conducts surprise visit to bus stands

13 minutes ago
 Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani felicitates nat ..

Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani felicitates nation on Independence Day

13 minutes ago
 Pak Post issues commemorative stamp of Rs 30

Pak Post issues commemorative stamp of Rs 30

13 minutes ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting to discuss anti-Polio camp ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to discuss anti-Polio campaign

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Burkina Faso discuss cooperation in ener ..

Pakistan, Burkina Faso discuss cooperation in energy, mining, petroleum sectors

15 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) P ..

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan