Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi holds Open Public Day at Governor House

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Open Public Day was held at the Governor House on Wednesday, attracting a large number of citizens, as well as political and social activists, who met with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi.

The Governor remained among the people during the event, listening to their concerns and grievances .

Residents from across the province shared their issues both verbally and in writing, prompting the governor to direct the relevant departments to take immediate action for resolution.

Governor Kundi said that the doors of the Governor House are always open to everyone and that addressing public problems remains a top priority.

He said that most complaints were related to administrative matters and stressed the need to improve administrative affairs across all districts to better serve the people.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Youth Parliament Pakistan Abbottabad, led by Chairman Osama Nadeem Qureshi, met with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Provincial President Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Provincial Deputy General Secretary Abrar Saeed Swati, Member KP Assembly Amna Sardar, and Executive Member Shahid Jadoon were also present on the occasion.

Speaking to the delegation, Governor Kundi said that lifting the ban on student unions in universities was the need of the hour.

Governor Kundi reaffirmed that the doors of the Governor House are open to all and said he values dynamic and active youth.

The delegation presented a special souvenir to the governor at the end of the meeting.