Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi Holds Open Public Day At Governor House
Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2025 | 07:16 PM
Open Public Day was held at the Governor House on Wednesday, attracting a large number of citizens, as well as political and social activists, who met with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Open Public Day was held at the Governor House on Wednesday, attracting a large number of citizens, as well as political and social activists, who met with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi.
The Governor remained among the people during the event, listening to their concerns and grievances .
Residents from across the province shared their issues both verbally and in writing, prompting the governor to direct the relevant departments to take immediate action for resolution.
Governor Kundi said that the doors of the Governor House are always open to everyone and that addressing public problems remains a top priority.
He said that most complaints were related to administrative matters and stressed the need to improve administrative affairs across all districts to better serve the people.
Meanwhile, a delegation of the Youth Parliament Pakistan Abbottabad, led by Chairman Osama Nadeem Qureshi, met with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House.
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Provincial President Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Provincial Deputy General Secretary Abrar Saeed Swati, Member KP Assembly Amna Sardar, and Executive Member Shahid Jadoon were also present on the occasion.
Speaking to the delegation, Governor Kundi said that lifting the ban on student unions in universities was the need of the hour.
Governor Kundi reaffirmed that the doors of the Governor House are open to all and said he values dynamic and active youth.
The delegation presented a special souvenir to the governor at the end of the meeting.
Recent Stories
Gulf Club Champions League kick-off postponed to 30th September
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi holds Open Public Day at Governor ..
Tanveer calls for immediate reduction in DAP prices to protect farmers
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyred Major Rizwan Tahir
Rawalpindi Police finalize security plan for Independence Day
Bicycle rally held to mark Independence Day celebrations
Commissioner Kohat Division conducts surprise visit to bus stands
Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani felicitates nation on Independence Day
Pak Post issues commemorative stamp of Rs 30
DC Kohat chairs meeting to discuss anti-Polio campaign
Pakistan, Burkina Faso discuss cooperation in energy, mining, petroleum sectors
Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi holds Open Public Day at Governor House28 seconds ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyred Major Rizwan Tahir31 seconds ago
-
Rawalpindi Police finalize security plan for Independence Day33 seconds ago
-
Commissioner Kohat Division conducts surprise visit to bus stands13 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani felicitates nation on Independence Day13 minutes ago
-
Pak Post issues commemorative stamp of Rs 3013 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat chairs meeting to discuss anti-Polio campaign15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Burkina Faso discuss cooperation in energy, mining, petroleum sectors15 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara hails Indus Hospital ..15 minutes ago
-
Youth Excellence Award conferred on UAF assistant professor15 minutes ago
-
District Education office Larkana observed Independence day with enthusiasm15 minutes ago
-
MPA, DC Sialkot visit flood-affected areas32 minutes ago