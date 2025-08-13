Mohsin Naqvi Pays Tribute To Martyred Major Rizwan Tahir
Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2025 | 07:16 PM
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday visited the residence of martyred Major Rizwan Tahir in Islamabad to offer condolences to his family
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday visited the residence of martyred Major Rizwan Tahir in Islamabad to offer condolences to his family.
Meeting with the martyr’s father, Colonel (Retd.) Muhammad Tahir, mother and brother Major Usman Tahir, the minister praised their courage, calling it “the strength of the nation” and saluting their resilience.
Naqvi said Major Rizwan Tahir bravely confronted Indian-sponsored terrorists and embraced martyrdom, adding that his sacrifice would not be forgotten.
“The nation will always remain indebted to the eternal sacrifices of martyrs’ families,” he remarked.
Colonel (Retd.) Muhammad Tahir said his son had led numerous intelligence-based operations and eliminated several terrorists.
Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa and IG Police Ali Nasir Rizvi were also present.
Major Rizwan Tahir was martyred a few days ago in Mastung in an IED blast carried out by Indian-sponsored terrorists.
Recent Stories
Gulf Club Champions League kick-off postponed to 30th September
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi holds Open Public Day at Governor ..
Tanveer calls for immediate reduction in DAP prices to protect farmers
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyred Major Rizwan Tahir
Rawalpindi Police finalize security plan for Independence Day
Bicycle rally held to mark Independence Day celebrations
Commissioner Kohat Division conducts surprise visit to bus stands
Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani felicitates nation on Independence Day
Pak Post issues commemorative stamp of Rs 30
DC Kohat chairs meeting to discuss anti-Polio campaign
Pakistan, Burkina Faso discuss cooperation in energy, mining, petroleum sectors
Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi holds Open Public Day at Governor House1 minute ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyred Major Rizwan Tahir1 minute ago
-
Rawalpindi Police finalize security plan for Independence Day1 minute ago
-
Commissioner Kohat Division conducts surprise visit to bus stands13 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani felicitates nation on Independence Day14 minutes ago
-
Pak Post issues commemorative stamp of Rs 3014 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat chairs meeting to discuss anti-Polio campaign16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Burkina Faso discuss cooperation in energy, mining, petroleum sectors16 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara hails Indus Hospital ..16 minutes ago
-
Youth Excellence Award conferred on UAF assistant professor16 minutes ago
-
District Education office Larkana observed Independence day with enthusiasm16 minutes ago
-
MPA, DC Sialkot visit flood-affected areas33 minutes ago