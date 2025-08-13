Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyred Major Rizwan Tahir

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday visited the residence of martyred Major Rizwan Tahir in Islamabad to offer condolences to his family

Meeting with the martyr’s father, Colonel (Retd.) Muhammad Tahir, mother and brother Major Usman Tahir, the minister praised their courage, calling it “the strength of the nation” and saluting their resilience.

Naqvi said Major Rizwan Tahir bravely confronted Indian-sponsored terrorists and embraced martyrdom, adding that his sacrifice would not be forgotten.

“The nation will always remain indebted to the eternal sacrifices of martyrs’ families,” he remarked.

Colonel (Retd.) Muhammad Tahir said his son had led numerous intelligence-based operations and eliminated several terrorists.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa and IG Police Ali Nasir Rizvi were also present.

Major Rizwan Tahir was martyred a few days ago in Mastung in an IED blast carried out by Indian-sponsored terrorists.