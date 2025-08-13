Rawalpindi Police Finalize Security Plan For Independence Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2025 | 07:16 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting at the Police Headquarters to finalize security arrangements for Independence Day celebrations.
The meeting was attended by SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, the Chief Traffic Officer, divisional SPs, SP CIA, SP Security, DSP Headquarters, and SDPOs.
Under the security plan, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said, more than 4,500 police personnel would be deployed across the city to maintain law and order, with over 350 officers dedicated to managing traffic.
Special security measures had been planned for busy and sensitive locations, while 15 elite commando squads would patrol main roads, he added.
The spokesman further said over 50 special pickets would be set up to prevent one-wheeling and other dangerous bike stunts by bikers.
The city roads would be monitored through the Safe City cameras round the clock, while dedicated traffic police squads would work alongside patrol teams to control one-wheeling and hooliganism.
CPO Hamdani warned that aerial firing, fireworks, one-wheeling, and hooliganism would not be tolerated under any circumstances. mobile vans of all police stations would actively patrol their respective areas, and immediate legal action would be taken against offenders.
“The citizens should celebrate the Independence Day with full enthusiasm, but within the limits of the law,” the CPO said, urging parents to monitor their children and discourage irresponsible activities by them.
He said the Rawalpindi Police were fully committed to ensuring the “best possible security arrangements” for the occasion.
