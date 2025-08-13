WU opens Independence Day celebrations under ‘Maarka-e-Haq’ theme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Women University Multan has launched two-day celebrations marking Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day and the victory in operation Bunyanum Marsoos, under the theme Maarka-e-Haq.

The festivities began with sports competitions and a solidarity walk from the Administration Block to Gate No. 1, led by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kulsoom Paracha, to pay tribute to the Pakistan armed forces.

Addressing the participants, Dr Paracha said this year’s Independence Day brings double joy as the nation also celebrates the historic military success in Maarka-e-Haq, where Pakistan’s forces overcame numerical odds with superior strategy.

She described the victory as a message of unity, courage, and leadership for the Muslim world, adding, “Our forces are our strength, and we stand with them like a rock.”

Registrar Dr Malka Rani called Maarka-e-Haq a symbol of national unity and resilience. The opening day featured badminton, cricket, relay races, table tennis, and tug-of-war, with enthusiastic participation from students.

On August 14, the celebrations will include a flag-hoisting ceremony, guard of honour by the university’s security force, a tree plantation drive, speeches, certificate distribution, and cake cutting. Faculty, staff, and students are expected to attend in large numbers.