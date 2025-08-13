Commissioner Kohat Division conducts surprise visit to bus stands

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2025 | 07:04 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Kohat Division and Chairman Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Moatasim Billah Shah on Wednesday, paid a surprise visit to various bus stands in Kohat city to assess their condition and facilities. The visit aimed to improve the transport system in the city and provide a clean and safe travel environment to passengers.

During the visit, the Commissioner was accompanied by Secretary RTA Kohat Shah Wazir and Superintendent Shaukat Zaman.

During the visit, the Commissioner first inspected the old lorry stand managed by TMA Kohat, where he expressed deep dissatisfaction over the poor state of cleanliness.

He ordered the concerned authorities to immediately make effective arrangements for cleaning and maintain the stand's cleanliness.

Later, the Commissioner visited the New Khyber Coach Stand in Kohat Cantt, where he reviewed the cleanliness, passenger facilities, and administrative matters. He was pleased to note that the overall situation at the stand was satisfactory and congratulated the bus stand manager for the improved conditions and arrangements.

On this occasion, the Commissioner expressed hope that the same standard would be adopted at other bus stands as well, ensuring a consistent and high-quality travel experience for passengers.

