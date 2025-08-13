Commissioner Kohat Division Conducts Surprise Visit To Bus Stands
Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2025 | 07:04 PM
Commissioner Kohat Division and Chairman Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Moatasim Billah Shah on Wednesday, paid a surprise visit to various bus stands in Kohat city to assess their condition and facilities
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Kohat Division and Chairman Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Moatasim Billah Shah on Wednesday, paid a surprise visit to various bus stands in Kohat city to assess their condition and facilities. The visit aimed to improve the transport system in the city and provide a clean and safe travel environment to passengers.
During the visit, the Commissioner was accompanied by Secretary RTA Kohat Shah Wazir and Superintendent Shaukat Zaman.
During the visit, the Commissioner first inspected the old lorry stand managed by TMA Kohat, where he expressed deep dissatisfaction over the poor state of cleanliness.
He ordered the concerned authorities to immediately make effective arrangements for cleaning and maintain the stand's cleanliness.
Later, the Commissioner visited the New Khyber Coach Stand in Kohat Cantt, where he reviewed the cleanliness, passenger facilities, and administrative matters. He was pleased to note that the overall situation at the stand was satisfactory and congratulated the bus stand manager for the improved conditions and arrangements.
On this occasion, the Commissioner expressed hope that the same standard would be adopted at other bus stands as well, ensuring a consistent and high-quality travel experience for passengers.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Commissioner Kohat Division conducts surprise visit to bus stands
Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani felicitates nation on Independence Day
Pak Post issues commemorative stamp of Rs 30
DC Kohat chairs meeting to discuss anti-Polio campaign
Pakistan, Burkina Faso discuss cooperation in energy, mining, petroleum sectors
Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara ..
Youth Excellence Award conferred on UAF assistant professor
District Education office Larkana observed Independence day with enthusiasm
UAE, Egypt explore use of AI in issuing fatwas
Sports, cultural festivities held in South Waziristan to celebrate Independence ..
MPA, DC Sialkot visit flood-affected areas
AJK bridges decorated with colorful lights, national flags
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner Kohat Division conducts surprise visit to bus stands2 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani felicitates nation on Independence Day3 minutes ago
-
Pak Post issues commemorative stamp of Rs 303 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat chairs meeting to discuss anti-Polio campaign5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Burkina Faso discuss cooperation in energy, mining, petroleum sectors5 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara hails Indus Hospital ..5 minutes ago
-
Youth Excellence Award conferred on UAF assistant professor5 minutes ago
-
District Education office Larkana observed Independence day with enthusiasm5 minutes ago
-
MPA, DC Sialkot visit flood-affected areas22 minutes ago
-
AJK bridges decorated with colorful lights, national flags22 minutes ago
-
FDA finalises arrangements for Independence Day and Maarka-e-Haq celebrations22 minutes ago
-
Concept paper of 'One Student, One Plant' campaign approved22 minutes ago