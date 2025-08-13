Tanveer Calls For Immediate Reduction In DAP Prices To Protect Farmers
Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2025 | 07:16 PM
Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday called for immediate reduction in DAP prices in order to protect the farmers across the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday called for immediate reduction in DAP prices in order to protect the farmers across the country.
He was chairing a high-level meeting of the Fertilizer Review Committee, which was also attended by heads of major fertilizer companies, senior officials from the ministry and stakeholders from all provinces, including representatives of provincial agriculture departments and farmer organizations.
The minister expressed deep concern over the recent surge in DAP fertilizer prices, emphasizing that the rising cost has become a serious obstacle for farmers, particularly small-scale growers who form the backbone of the national agriculture sector.
He stated that farmers cannot afford such high prices and that the weakening of their purchasing power would not only reduce agricultural productivity but also adversely impact the business of fertilizer companies themselves.
Rana Tanveer stressed that the availability of affordable and quality fertilizers is essential for ensuring food security, improving crop yields, and meeting the domestic demand for essential commodities.
He called on fertilizer manufacturers to urgently review their pricing structure, adopt cost-cutting measures, and work with the government to bring DAP prices down to a reasonable level without compromising quality.
He further warned that if fertilizer companies fail to cooperate in ensuring fair and affordable prices, the government will explore and implement alternative measures to facilitate farmers.
The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to safeguarding the interests of the farming community, stating that no unjustified price hike will be allowed to undermine agricultural productivity and national food security.
He directed the Fertilizer Review Committee to continue close engagement with all stakeholders and present actionable recommendations within a week to stabilize the fertilizer market and ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers across the country.
Recent Stories
Gulf Club Champions League kick-off postponed to 30th September
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi holds Open Public Day at Governor ..
Tanveer calls for immediate reduction in DAP prices to protect farmers
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyred Major Rizwan Tahir
Rawalpindi Police finalize security plan for Independence Day
Bicycle rally held to mark Independence Day celebrations
Commissioner Kohat Division conducts surprise visit to bus stands
Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani felicitates nation on Independence Day
Pak Post issues commemorative stamp of Rs 30
DC Kohat chairs meeting to discuss anti-Polio campaign
Pakistan, Burkina Faso discuss cooperation in energy, mining, petroleum sectors
Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara ..
More Stories From Business
-
Tanveer calls for immediate reduction in DAP prices to protect farmers1 minute ago
-
Moody's upgrades Pakistan's ratings to Caa1; changes outlook to stable from positive1 hour ago
-
Moody’s rating boost signals economic progress, says Khurram Shehzad1 hour ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 476 points43 minutes ago
-
Planning Ministry rolls out 286 projects under ‘URAAN Pakistan’ Initiative3 hours ago
-
SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Independence Day3 hours ago
-
Ahsan urges Uraan YPDC fellows to strive for excellence, drive national progress5 hours ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs200 to Rs 358,100 per tola5 hours ago
-
Motorbikes, three wheelers' increase by 44% to 122,441 units in July 20255 hours ago
-
Cropped area in Balochistan Province increased to 3.6 mln acres6 hours ago
-
Planning minister, AJKLA speaker discuss development projects7 hours ago
-
Indonesian embassy,PRCS jointly organizes blood donation drive on 80th Independence Celebration44 minutes ago