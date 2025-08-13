Tanveer calls for immediate reduction in DAP prices to protect farmers

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2025 | 07:16 PM

Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday called for immediate reduction in DAP prices in order to protect the  farmers across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday called for immediate reduction in DAP prices in order to protect the  farmers across the country.

He was chairing a high-level meeting of the Fertilizer Review Committee, which was also attended by heads of major fertilizer companies, senior officials from the ministry and stakeholders from all provinces, including representatives of provincial agriculture departments and farmer organizations.

The minister expressed deep concern over the recent surge in DAP fertilizer prices, emphasizing that the rising cost has become a serious obstacle for farmers, particularly small-scale growers who form the backbone of the national agriculture sector.

He stated that farmers cannot afford such high prices and that the weakening of their purchasing power would not only reduce agricultural productivity but also adversely impact the business of fertilizer companies themselves.

Rana Tanveer stressed that the availability of affordable and quality fertilizers is essential for ensuring food security, improving crop yields, and meeting the domestic demand for essential commodities.

He called on fertilizer manufacturers to urgently review their pricing structure, adopt cost-cutting measures, and work with the government to bring DAP prices down to a reasonable level without compromising quality.

He further warned that if fertilizer companies fail to cooperate in ensuring fair and affordable prices, the government will explore and implement alternative measures to facilitate farmers.

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to safeguarding the interests of the farming community, stating that no unjustified price hike will be allowed to undermine agricultural productivity and national food security.

He directed the Fertilizer Review Committee to continue close engagement with all stakeholders and present actionable recommendations within a week to stabilize the fertilizer market and ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers across the country.

