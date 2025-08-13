Expert urge to unlock Pakistan’s $100 Bln maritime potential amid celebrating 78th Independence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Experts at a joint session ahead of 78th Independence Day Celebrations Wednesday called for urgent, coordinated action to harness Pakistan’s vast maritime resources, describing the blue economy as a “full-fledged economy in itself” with the potential to contribute over $100 billion annually to national growth.

Opening the session jointly hosted by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) and Blue Economy Services titled “Unlocking Pakistan's Blue Economy: Harnessing Maritime Potential for Sustainable Growth”, SDPI Associate Research Fellow Engr Ahad Nazir said the aim was to bring together policymakers, maritime experts, environmentalists, and security professionals to chart a way forward for the country’s critical maritime sector, said a press release.

SDPI Executive Director Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri recalled that Pakistan had declared 2020 the “Year of the Blue Economy,” but progress stalled during the COVID-19 pandemic. “The blue economy is more than ports—it includes untapped maritime resources, carbon sinks, and mangroves. We must address environmental sustainability alongside infrastructure development,” he said.

Co-host Nadir Mumtaz, a former Karachi Port Trust chairman and CEO Blue Economy Services, highlighted that Karachi once served as the nation’s aviation and marine hub. He urged investment in mega shipping, commercial shipyards, offshore oil exploration, ferry services, and digital infrastructure. “Pakistan freight owns only 13 ships compared to 36 in the past. We must revive Karachi as a regional trade and maritime hub,” he said, stressing that coastal development could unlock food and energy security, boost seafood exports, and expand digital trade through additional submarine internet cables and a proposed “Digital CPEC Corridor.

Vice Admiral (Retd) R. Ahmed Saeed, President of the National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA), underscored that 80–90% of world’s trade moves by sea. “Efficient, transparent ports are critical to global supply chain integration. We must digitize operations, ensure competitive tariffs, and align with international performance benchmarks,” he said.

Former IGP Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam warned that drug trafficking via maritime routes undermines economic prospects and called for on-port forensic labs, regional cooperation, and stronger digital tracking systems.

Dr. Hassan Daud Butt, Senior Professor of Bahria University and former PD CPEC stressed the transformative role of robotics, AI, and satellite technology in maritime trade, urging “Green Port” development and leveraging CPEC Phase II for blue growth.

IUCN Pakistan’s Mahmood Akhtar Cheema and Ministry of Climate Change’s Naeem Ashraf Raja emphasized mangrove conservation, marine protected areas, and youth engagement as essential to a sustainable blue economy.

Dr. Shahid Mahmood of Technopolis Limited outlined shifting global trade patterns, predicting Africa and Asia will account for 82% of the world’s population by 2100. He urged Pakistan to position itself as a competitive maritime link for Central Asian Republics, OIC states, and Russia.

Closing the session, SDPI Deputy Executive Director Dr. Shafqat Munir reaffirmed that the blue economy must be treated as a central pillar of Pakistan’s economic strategy rather than a sideline. “It is a collective commitment that demands evidence-based policymaking, community ownership, and consistent follow-through,” he said.