UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPEC To Bring Economic Development, Prosperity Across Region: Salman Shah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 05:10 PM

CPEC to bring economic development, prosperity across region: Salman Shah

Adviser to Punjab government Dr Salman Shah on Thursday said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will develop geographical linkages to promote regional connectivity and economic activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Adviser to Punjab government Dr Salman Shah on Thursday said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will develop geographical linkages to promote regional connectivity and economic activities.

He said, in time completion of CPEC was imperative for regional economic development, Radio Pakistan reported.

It opens up the entire region for investment which will bring a positive economic impact and it was the high time to take advantage of this great economic opportunity, he added.

He said the positive involvement of India in CPEC will improve bilateral ties between Pakistan and India.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Government Of Punjab CPEC

Recent Stories

PTCL in collaboration with Huawei deploys first XG ..

3 minutes ago

ERC distributes over 21 tonnes of food aid in Hadr ..

16 minutes ago

Namoos Risalat, Azmat Sahaba and Ehl-Bait fundamen ..

5 minutes ago

Twin tower, lawyers complex to be constructed at c ..

5 minutes ago

Owners of tanker stricken off Sri Lanka to foot fi ..

5 minutes ago

Deployment of Syrian, Iraqi Troops Along Border Be ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.