CPEC to bring economic development, prosperity across region: Salman Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Adviser to Punjab government Dr Salman Shah on Thursday said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will develop geographical linkages to promote regional connectivity and economic activities.

He said, in time completion of CPEC was imperative for regional economic development, Radio Pakistan reported.

It opens up the entire region for investment which will bring a positive economic impact and it was the high time to take advantage of this great economic opportunity, he added.

He said the positive involvement of India in CPEC will improve bilateral ties between Pakistan and India.