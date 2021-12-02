CPEIC administrative committee meets

Administrative committee of Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) met here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Administrative committee of Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) met here on Thursday.

Chaired by Additional Secretary Specialized healthcare & Medical education (SHCME), Ghulam Sagheer, the meeting sanctioned purchasing of different medicines and disposables, said a news release issued here on Thursday.

It also granted extension of contract for Angio graph, Heartling machines, ventilators, hypothermia machine, CT Scan and CSSD machines repair.

Buying of Laboratory kits and reagents was approved besides extension of services of different categories of staffers.

Dr Rana Altaf, MS CPEIC, Dr Rafiq Akhtar, Deputy Director Technical M. Arfa Hassan, Director Technical, Dr Farhan Khan attended the meeting.