CPHGC Supports The Fight Against Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 11:52 PM

CPHGC Supports the Fight Against Coronavirus

China Power Hub Generation Company (Pvt.) Ltd. today donated 1000 kg of ready-to-spray disinfectant and 2000 face masks to the local Hub administration in support of its fight against the coronavirus

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020) China Power Hub Generation Company (Pvt.) Ltd. today donated 1000 kg of ready-to-spray disinfectant and 2000 face masks to the local Hub administration in support of its fight against the coronavirus. Additionally, the company will be distributing ration bags of essential supplies to the villagers in the vicinity.

Mr. Zhao Yonggang, CEO, CPHGC said, “This virus can be defeated by applying the right precautions and we stand ready to help the authorities in preventing the spread of this virus. CPHGC is committed to helping the community it is part of in whatever way it can.”

A delegation from CPHGC handed over the much-needed supplies to Ms. Roohana Kakar, Assistant Commissioner, Hub Division, at her office in Hub town.

"I would like to thank CPHGC for their timely assistance in provision of masks and disinfectant to fight against the global health emergency in district Lasbela.

We are very much obliged to witness the promptness of CPHGC in helping the community at the time of dire need. More such cooperation is would be appreciated till we win the fight against CoVid 19 in the best interest of community" she said.

In the coming week CPHGC will also distribute ration bags to the needy in the local community.

CPHGC has a very active CSR program. During its construction phase the company has contributed to sustainable CSR initiatives that have helped better the lives of the people benefiting from them. These include the Floating Fishermen Jetty at Allana Goth; the Clean Hub City program; training of local students and provided them with employment at the Plant; providing relief supplies to the flood affected people of District Lasbella.

