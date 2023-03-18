CPO directs crackdown against aerial firing, weapon display

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has directed the police officers to launch a crackdown against aerial firing and weapon display throughout the district.

In a statement on Saturday, he directed all circle officers and station house officers to control weapons display in their respective jurisdiction especially in wedding ceremonies, otherwise strict action would be taken against them if any incident of weapon display or aerial firing was reported.

He also directed the Station House Officers (SHOs) to display banners at conspicuous places to create awareness among the general public for truly implement this order.

He also directed the SHOs to make announcements through loudspeakers of the mosques and adopt a proper and effective strategy in addition to constituting special squads to control aerial firing and weapon display. No negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated in this regard, he warned.