UrduPoint.com

CPO Directs Crackdown Against Aerial Firing, Weapon Display

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2023 | 09:02 PM

CPO directs crackdown against aerial firing, weapon display

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has directed the police officers to launch a crackdown against aerial firing and weapon display throughout the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has directed the police officers to launch a crackdown against aerial firing and weapon display throughout the district.

In a statement on Saturday, he directed all circle officers and station house officers to control weapons display in their respective jurisdiction especially in wedding ceremonies, otherwise strict action would be taken against them if any incident of weapon display or aerial firing was reported.

He also directed the Station House Officers (SHOs) to display banners at conspicuous places to create awareness among the general public for truly implement this order.

He also directed the SHOs to make announcements through loudspeakers of the mosques and adopt a proper and effective strategy in addition to constituting special squads to control aerial firing and weapon display. No negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated in this regard, he warned.

Related Topics

Firing Police Marriage Nasir Circle All Weapon

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality celebrates Global Recycling Day

Dubai Municipality celebrates Global Recycling Day

17 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs a 30-year Concession Agreemen ..

AD Ports Group signs a 30-year Concession Agreement to develop and operate Safag ..

18 minutes ago
 21 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah

21 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah

44 seconds ago
 DC reprimands price control magistrates over non d ..

DC reprimands price control magistrates over non display of rate lists

46 seconds ago
 Greece sacks police chief after train tragedy prot ..

Greece sacks police chief after train tragedy protests

15 minutes ago
 Naqvi, Dar witness agreement signing for Hazrat Da ..

Naqvi, Dar witness agreement signing for Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh shrine's extens ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.