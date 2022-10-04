UrduPoint.com

CPO Directs Foolproof Security For Eid Milad Un Nabi (PBHU) Processions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2022 | 06:20 PM

CPO directs foolproof security for Eid Milad un Nabi (PBHU) processions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :City Police Officer Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari held a meeting with the members of Peace Committee and Seerat Milad Committee regarding Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) at Police Lines Headquarters here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesperson, important issues including security of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) processions and programs were also discussed in the meeting.

Maulana Syed Izhar Hussain Shah Bukhari, President Sirat Milad Committee Nadeem Sheikh, President Sirat Milad Committee Sheikh Azam, Qari Saifullah Saifi, Qazi Muhammad Zahoor Elahi Qardi, Syed Chirag Din Shah, Shaukat Abbas Jafri, Syed Atiqur Rahman Shah, Syed Zahid Abbas Kazmi, Kausar Abbasi Qumi, Hafiz Qasim Ayub, Yasir Iqbal Rizvi and members of Peace Committee and Seerat Milad Committee participated.

The CPO praised the scholars who had always played a key role in establishing peace in the country, adding that the best security arrangements were made in the city during Muharram-ul-Harram.

He, however, said that foolproof security arrangements should be carved out by using all available resources for security of processions and Milad ceremonies on the eve of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

