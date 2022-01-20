CPO directs for strict action against kite flying in city areas

Police have confiscated 1000 kites, 4 strings following arrest of 4 kite sellers from different areas of the city during a crackdown, informed police spokesman here Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Police have confiscated 1000 kites, 4 strings following arrest of 4 kite sellers from different areas of the city during a crackdown, informed police spokesman here Thursday.

Pirwadhi Police held kite seller Hamza Khan and recovered 700 kites from his possession. Similarly, Airport police arrested Tahir Waseem and Azhar Mehmood and recovered 300 kites and 4 string from their possession while, Saddar Barooni police nabbed kite seller Zeeshan Abid and recovered 30 kites from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer, Sajid Kayani said strict action would be taken against the kite flying and said that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.

He said that Station House Officers would be responsible of kite flying in their beats.

He directed the policemen to launch action against the violators without any discrimination.