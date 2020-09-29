UrduPoint.com
CPO Directs To Formulate Effective Strategy To Improve Traffic Flow In Gujjar Khan

Tue 29th September 2020

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas during a khuli katchey held here on Tuesday directed to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) to formulate an effective strategy to improve the traffic flow in Gujjar Khan.

Among others, SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal, SP Saddar Zia-ud-Din Ahmed, SDPO Gujjar Khan, SHO of Circle and investigating officers were present on the occasion.

After listening the problems of the citizens, the CPO issued orders on the spot to solve the problems and marked the petitions of the citizens to SP Saddar, SDPO Gujjar Khan and SHOs.

He also issued orders to SHO Gujjar Khan to immediately arrest the accused of harassing the citizen.

The CPO was informed that police called the plaintiffs of the cases under investigation for the murder of Gujjar Khan Circle by phone.

The CPO also awarded sentence two investigating officers for carrying poor investigation of cases.

The officials were identified as ASI Ishtiaq and ASI Naeem who were issued a charge sheet for poor investigation of the cases.

During the hearing, the progress of the cases under investigation and the cases in which the arrest of accused and notorious criminals is pending were discussed.

At the end, the citizens of Gujjar Khan thanking the CPO, said that it was a good idea to hold khuli katchery (Open court) in their area to provide speedy justice to the citizens.

