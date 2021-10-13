UrduPoint.com

CPO Holds 'Khuli Kutchery' At CPO Office

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 07:44 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Wednesday held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here at CPO office which was attended by a large number of citizens.

On this occasion, Police officers concerned were also present.

57 citizens recorded their complaints and presented applications to the CPO.

He also listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued orders to the police officers concerned.

According to a police spokesman, the CPO was holding Khuli Kutchery on daily basis to provide relief to the citizens.

The police officers had also been warned of stern action on negligence and directed to address complaints of the citizens particularly marked by the CPO within shortest possible time frame, he added.

