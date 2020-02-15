CPO inspects police station in Faisalabad

City Poolice Officer (CPO) Captain (R) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhary paid a surprise visit to police station Sitiana on Friday late night and checked record

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) : City Poolice Officer (CPO) Captain (R) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhary paid a surprise visit to police station Sitiana on Friday late night and checked record.

Police spokesman said here Saturday that the CPO also checked daily-entry register of the police station and directed the Station House Officer (SHO) to accelerate efforts for the arrest of criminals including proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

The CPO also visited front desk and other parts of the police station and appreciated the SHO over good condition of cleanliness in the lockup.