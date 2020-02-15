UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPO Inspects Police Station In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 01:54 PM

CPO inspects police station in Faisalabad

City Poolice Officer (CPO) Captain (R) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhary paid a surprise visit to police station Sitiana on Friday late night and checked record

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) : City Poolice Officer (CPO) Captain (R) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhary paid a surprise visit to police station Sitiana on Friday late night and checked record.

Police spokesman said here Saturday that the CPO also checked daily-entry register of the police station and directed the Station House Officer (SHO) to accelerate efforts for the arrest of criminals including proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

The CPO also visited front desk and other parts of the police station and appreciated the SHO over good condition of cleanliness in the lockup.

Related Topics

Police Station Visit Criminals Court

Recent Stories

22 criminals arrested in one day in Faisalabad

24 seconds ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) extends submis ..

25 seconds ago

3 SHOs suspended over poor performance in Faisalab ..

28 seconds ago

Deputy Accountant arrested over corruption in Fais ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over cease ..

17 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Serbia on Na ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.