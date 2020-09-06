CPO visits Cop residence injured during firing

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Sunday paid a visit to residence and inquired after the health of Cop who was injured during firing with pro-claimed offenders, informed a police spokesman.

CPO also handed over a cheque of Rs1 million to the cop namely Nabeel deployed Kotli Sattiyan.

Talking on the occasion, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that such brave officials are the pride of the police department adding that our doors are open for the welfare of such officials who are dedicated and committed with their work.