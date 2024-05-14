Open Menu

CPO Visits Different Police Stations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2024 | 01:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani here on Monday night made surprise visits to different Police Stations including Waris Khan, New Town, and Sadiqabad.

The CPO reviewed the buildings, front desk, records, and lock-ups to ensure the provision of all possible resources to police stations.

Syed Khalid Hamdani also inspected the facilities being provided to the public and directed that merit and justice must be provided to the people.

He directed the police officers to make their best efforts at the police station level to address the complaints of the citizens.

He said, tight security arrangements should be made for the security of the people. Strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against criminal gangs and lawbreakers, he said.

