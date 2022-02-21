UrduPoint.com

CPPA Seeks Rs 6.10 Per Unit Increase In Power Tariff For January

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2022 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought Rs 6.10 per unit increase in power tariff for January under monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

According to the petition submitted to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the CPPA-G maintained that actual cost remained Rs12.61 per unit against the reference fuel charges of Rs6.51 per unit during January.

A total of 8,797 GWh electricity was generated worth Rs107.53 billion during the said period while 8,420.73 GWh net electricity was supplied to the power distribution companies (DISCOs).

Out of total generation, as many as 5.83 per cent electricity was generated from hydel, 33.15 per cent from coal, 6.73 per cent from high speed diesel, 14.07 per cent from furnace oil, 14.37 per cent from local gas, 7.12 per cent from RLNG, 14.37 per cent from nuclear, 1.22 per cent from Baggasse and 2.22 per cent from wind.

The regulator will held public hearing on February 28. The impact of proposed increased will be passed on all categories of consumers except lifeline.

