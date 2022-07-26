UrduPoint.com

CPPA Seeks Rs9.90 Per Unit Power Tariff Increase For June

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2022 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought Rs 9.90 per unit increase in power tariff for June for XWDISCOs under monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

According to the petition submitted to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the CPPA-G maintained that actual cost remained Rs15.8439 per unit against the reference fuel charges of Rs5.9344 per unit during June.

A total of 13,876.14 GWh electricity was generated worth Rs204.

237 billion during the said period while 13,471.05 GWh net electricity was supplied to the power distribution companies (DISCOs).

Out of total generation, as many as 24.22 per cent electricity was generated from hydel, 13.57 per cent coal, 10.48 per cent furnace oil, 10.68 per cent local gas, 24.43 per cent RLNG, 9.12 per cent nuclear and 5.85 per cent wind.

The regulator will hold public hearing on July 28. The impact of proposed increase will be passed on all categories of consumers except lifeline.

