CPSP Approves Upgradation Of DHQ Haripur To Teaching Hospital

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2024 | 11:40 AM

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) has sanctioned the elevation of the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital of Haripur to the status of a teaching hospital.

This decision marks a significant milestone in healthcare provision in the region.

According to the details, "Initially, the hospital will establish medical and surgical wards, with plans to incorporate specialized departments including gynecology, pediatrics, orthopedics, and cardiology by June 2024."

The Provincial Doctors Association of Haripur has lauded this development, extending gratitude to the Chief Minister, Governor, and local administration for their collaborative efforts. With its upgraded status, DHQ Haripur is prepared to serve the community more effectively, like renowned institutions in the province such as Ayub Teaching Hospital and Lady Reading Hospital.

During a ceremony organized by the PDAs, Surgeon Dr Javaid Iqbal, Dr Safdar Khan, Dr Atiq, Dr Tahir Inayat, Dr Akhtar Zaman, President of the Haripur Press Club Zakir Hussain Tanoli, and District Health Officer Dr Naseer Shah expressed their appreciation for this transformative initiative.

Under the supervision of Surgeon Dr Javaid Iqbal and Medical Specialist Dr Tahir Inayat, training programs in medical and surgical fields will commence, featuring evening and night shifts to enhance doctor availability and reduce referral cases.

President of the Press Club, Zakir Hussain Tanoli, highlighted their meeting with the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) regarding the elevation of DHQ Rawalpindi to a Teaching Hospital and the preservation of historical sites.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Doctor Rawalpindi Reading Haripur June

