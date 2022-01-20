UrduPoint.com

CP&WB Hands Over Child To Parent

January 20, 2022

CP&WB hands over child to parent

The Child Protection and welfare Bureau (CP&WB) on Thursday handed over a lost child to his parents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :The Child Protection and welfare Bureau (CP&WB) on Thursday handed over a lost child to his parents.

CP&WB Chairperson Sarah Ahmad said the bureau had a priority to hand over lost children to their parents, adding that the family tracing section of the bureau did a good work and handed over the 10-year-old child to his parents.

She said the child reached Data Darbar Lahore from Sheikhupura who had been residingin the bureau since four months.

