Crackdown Against Adulterated Milk Starts

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority, along with the Department of Food, Agriculture and Livestock Monday started campaign against adulterated milk in the province.

Director General, KP Food Safety Authority Sohail Khan said in addition to crackdown against the adulterated mafia, the authority was also working to raise awareness among dairy shop and dairy farm owners to provide quality and pure milk to people.

Sohail Khan said that the efforts of the authority in the last few years have significantly improved the quality of milk however, more work to be done in this regard for which the Food Safety Authority along with the Food and Livestock Department has issued a series of actions against the adulteration mafia.

He said that no compromise would be made regarding adulteration in milk and strict action would be taken against the violators.

Food Secretary Khushal Khan said that milk was a very important component of human food in which neither our religion nor our social values allow adulteration. He said that no one was above the law and strict action would be taken against the person and business concerned if the milk was found to be adulterated.

