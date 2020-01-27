UrduPoint.com
Crackdown Against Criminals, Drug Traffickers Continues In Haripur

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 10:12 PM

Crackdown against criminals, drug traffickers continues in Haripur

The Police, during its continued crackdown against the criminals and drug traffickers, have seized huge quantity of hashish, liquor, arms from different parts of the district on Monday

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The Police, during its continued crackdown against the criminals and drug traffickers, have seized huge quantity of hashish, liquor, arms from different parts of the district on Monday.

According to the Haripur police sources, the police seized 9.52 kilogram hashish, 600 grams heroin and 65 bottles of liquor.

Ghazi police station while raiding on inter-district drug smuggler Mushtaq son of Jamroz resident of Swabi recovered 40 grams Ice-drug.

During the search and strike operation police also seized four guns, one repeater, eight pistols and 106 rounds of different calibers.

Haripur police also registered 13 cases under section 12 SVEP owing to the poor security measures against hotel owners and shops, two cases were registered on violation of loud speaker act, four cases were registered on violation of the aerial firing act.

Four fugitives were also arrested by the police during the crackdown in various areas of the district including Javed son of Sattar resident of Jandi who was a murder accused.

