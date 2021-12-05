UrduPoint.com

Crackdown Continues To Arrest Those Involved In Lankan Manager's Death

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :A crackdown on those involved in the brutal murder of Lankan citizen continued for their arrest on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday.

According to official sources here on Sunday, Punjab police arrested six more key suspects during raids.

The CM ordered to further accelerate the legal proceedings against the accused and said that the investigation should be taken forward in a scientific manner.

According to the Punjab Police spokesman, during the last 12 hours, police identified six main characters and arrested them with the help of CCTV footage and mobile calls data. The suspects could be seen torturing the deceased manager in the video.

The footage also revealed that some of the accused had sticks in their hands and some were torturing the victim.

Police had nabbed these accused from the houses of their friends and relatives. The spokesman said that police had detained 124 people out of whom 19 accused had a major role in this brutal murder.

Among the arrested accused, the process of identifying those who provoked violence and involved in torture was also being carried out. Usman Buzdar and the IG Punjab were personally monitoring the entire investigation process.

The CM had given the task to the secretary prosecution to pursue the case.

