UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Creating Society Based On Equality Top Priority Of Govt.: Urmar

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 03:58 PM

Creating society based on equality top priority of govt.: Urmar

Provincial Forest Minister, Ishtiaq Urmer Thursday said providing a society to its people based on justice and equality is among top most priorities of the incumbent government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Forest Minister, Ishtiaq Urmer Thursday said providing a society to its people based on justice and equality is among top most priorities of the incumbent government.

The past regimes, he said did nothing for its people while the PTI irrespective of any political affiliation and benefit will take tangible steps for the well being of the people.

Talking to a delegation called on him in his constituency here, he assured that issues of constituency PK-69 would be addressed on urgent basis. He also issued on-the-spot directives on some of the applications.

He said several uplifts schemes would get start in PK-69 very soon and assured that these schemes would be completed with a time frame so that people could get benefits of these uplift projects.

He said the government besides development of forests was also making efforts for reduction of pollution in atmosphere adding the billion Tree Tsunami Project was a step forward towards this end. He urged upon the students and other people to put their share in this project by taking active part in plantation drives.

He stressed upon people of his constituency to keep a strict check on work and quality of the projects initiated in PK 69 saying no negligence or low quality material would be tolerated in these projects.

Related Topics

Tsunami Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Government Share Top Billion PK-69

Recent Stories

Twelve Minors Among Those Detained at Unauthorized ..

3 minutes ago

Man arrested over water theft

3 minutes ago

After Successful Implementation in Lahore, Online ..

17 minutes ago

Bakarmandi app launched in Punjab for Online buyin ..

19 minutes ago

Tribute paid to doctors, nurses, paramedic for fro ..

3 minutes ago

UK Parliament's Intelligence Committee Says to Rel ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.