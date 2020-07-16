Creating society based on equality top priority of govt.: Urmar

Provincial Forest Minister, Ishtiaq Urmer Thursday said providing a society to its people based on justice and equality is among top most priorities of the incumbent government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Forest Minister, Ishtiaq Urmer Thursday said providing a society to its people based on justice and equality is among top most priorities of the incumbent government.

The past regimes, he said did nothing for its people while the PTI irrespective of any political affiliation and benefit will take tangible steps for the well being of the people.

Talking to a delegation called on him in his constituency here, he assured that issues of constituency PK-69 would be addressed on urgent basis. He also issued on-the-spot directives on some of the applications.

He said several uplifts schemes would get start in PK-69 very soon and assured that these schemes would be completed with a time frame so that people could get benefits of these uplift projects.

He said the government besides development of forests was also making efforts for reduction of pollution in atmosphere adding the billion Tree Tsunami Project was a step forward towards this end. He urged upon the students and other people to put their share in this project by taking active part in plantation drives.

He stressed upon people of his constituency to keep a strict check on work and quality of the projects initiated in PK 69 saying no negligence or low quality material would be tolerated in these projects.