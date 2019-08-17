UrduPoint.com
Credit Goes To PTI Govt For UNSC's Taking Up Kashmir: Firdous

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 12:50 AM

Credit goes to PTI govt for UNSC's taking up Kashmir: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said it was due to the efforts of present government that the plight of Kashmiri people living under immense trouble created by Indian rulers in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir had been highlighted internationally.

Talking to a news channel, she said holding a special session of the United Nations Security Council on Kashmir after a long time was a great achievement of the PTI government.

Dr Firdous said the UNSC members expressed their serious concern over the brutalities of Indian forces on Kashmiris and the Modi government's abominable act of scrapping the autonomous status of held Kashmir.

Recalling Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the United States, she said President Trump's mediation offer on Kashmir was a great change in the US policy.

Besides other issues, she said restoring peace in Afghanistan was also discussed during the meeting of Prime Minister of Pakistan and US President.

Credit went to Prime Minister Imran Khan who apprised the world leaders about the seriousness of the issue on Kashmir. Moreover, due to effective foreign policy and diplomatic efforts, Pakistan had succeeded in internationalizing the issue. Both the civilian and military leadership were on the same page, she added.

Lamenting over the past government's weak policies, Dr Firdous said there was a communication gap, due to which it could not present the issue of Kashmir at appropriate level.

She said the Modi government had negated all the agreements, which its predecessors had signed on Kashmir. It had adopted a undemocratic and uncivilized attitude on the issue and unilaterally taken an illegal step of abrogating the held Kashmir's special status. Repealing of articles 35A and 370 was also against the disputed status of Kashmir as per United Nations Resolutions, she added.

