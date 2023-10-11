Open Menu

Criminal Killed In Police Encounter

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Criminal killed in police encounter

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) A criminal was killed by firing of his own accomplice during an attempt to release from police custody late night

hours of yesterday.

Accused Saqib was being taken to police station Sadar Vehari for recovery in different theft and robbery cases

after the identification parade.

In the meantime, the three unidentified people opened fire at the police party in order to release him in the limits of Sheikh

Fazil police station. Police responded with retaliatory firing in which the accused was killed on the spot.

According to police, the accused was a history sheeter in different cases including robbery, murder, theft and street crimes.

Special teams were constituted to arrest the people who killed the alleged criminal in police custody.

The deceased was reported to have killed a man named Parvez father of the four children few days ago at the area, 31/WB here.

