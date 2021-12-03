CS directs depts to expedite pending work of uplift schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal directed the administrative secretaries of all the departments to expedite the work on the ongoing development schemes under the annual development program (ADP) and to issue pending work orders immediately as per rules.

He issued this directive during a meeting held to review the implementation of the Rs 560 billion annual development program at the Planning and Development (P&D) Department here on Friday.

The Additional Chief Secretary (Home), administrative secretaries of all the departments, and members of the P&D board attended the meeting.

The Chief Secretary said that development schemes played a key role in socio-economic uplift and business activities and employment opportunities were created through these initiatives. He asked the officers to ensure timely utilization of funds and transparency in the projects.

The Chief Secretary directed the departments of Higher education, Livestock, Environment, Transport, Human Rights, Social Welfare, Mines and Minerals, food and Labor to improve the utilization of funds.

He said that all should work together for the smooth implementation of the ADP and the administrative secretaries should regularly review the development schemes of their departments.He lauded the P&D Board for timely approval of uplift schemes.

Secretary P&D Mujahid Sher Dil briefed the meeting on the allocated funds, their releases, and utilization. He said that out of 4680 unapproved schemes, 4406 schemes were approved and Rs. 278 billion of the total allocated funds of Rs. 560 billion were released.

Chairman P&D Abdullah Khan Sumbal asked the departments to follow the guidelines regarding the ADP and send details of excess by December 10. He mentioned that as per the instructions of the Chief Minister Punjab the timely completion of development projects would be ensured.