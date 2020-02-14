UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CS Inaugurates Anti Polio Drive In KP

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 06:30 PM

CS inaugurates anti polio drive in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakthunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz Friday formally inaugurated the five days anti-polio drive wherein over 6.7 million children upto the age of five would be immunized across the province.

Talking to the media persons after inaugurating the drive here at Khyber Teaching Hospital, Dr Kazim Niaz said that complete eradication of Polio virus was on the priority of both the provincial and Federal governments' list.

The government was not only attaching utmost importance to it but also making serious efforts to get rid of the menace.

While terming polio eradication as a national cause and a collective responsibility, he urged upon all segments of society, donor agencies and government institutions to make coordinated and organized efforts in order to save the future generation from life-long disabilities.

The 5-days anti-polio campaign will formally be started from February 17 to immunize more than 6.7 million children under the age of five years across the province.  As many as 28,049 teams of trained lady health workers  have been deputed for the campaign which include 24,900 mobile, 1849 fixed and 1300 transit teams to ensure reach out to every single child of the age group.

The Chief Secretary said that public awareness was of vital importance  for the success of polio campaigns adding that media is the most effective tool for creating awareness at mass level.

He urged upon the media persons to play their effective role in educating the general public and dispelling the misconceptions about the polio vaccines.

Replying to a question, the Chief Secretary said the provincial government is fully committed to eradicate polio virus from the province.  The provincial government has revisited and revamped the entire polio campaign and now it is being launched with a totally new and different approach so  that cent percent result of the  campaign is achieved", the  Chief Secretary  remarked. He said he was personally monitoring the polio campaign at provincial level whereas  at district level the Deputy Commissioners have been assigned special tasks  and their Annual Performance Reports have been linked with their performance of polio campaigns.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile February Media All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat is disappointment over use of non-pa ..

22 minutes ago

Is every one questioning PM Khan over his ineligib ..

52 minutes ago

Dist govt plans to assign city roads to investors ..

45 minutes ago

Success of govt's economic policies evident from d ..

47 minutes ago

DC reviews arrangements for 5-day anti polio drive ..

45 minutes ago

Senate continues discussion on sugar, wheat crisis ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.