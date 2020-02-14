CS inaugurates anti polio drive in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakthunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz Friday formally inaugurated the five days anti-polio drive wherein over 6.7 million children upto the age of five would be immunized across the province.

Talking to the media persons after inaugurating the drive here at Khyber Teaching Hospital, Dr Kazim Niaz said that complete eradication of Polio virus was on the priority of both the provincial and Federal governments' list.

The government was not only attaching utmost importance to it but also making serious efforts to get rid of the menace.

While terming polio eradication as a national cause and a collective responsibility, he urged upon all segments of society, donor agencies and government institutions to make coordinated and organized efforts in order to save the future generation from life-long disabilities.

The 5-days anti-polio campaign will formally be started from February 17 to immunize more than 6.7 million children under the age of five years across the province. As many as 28,049 teams of trained lady health workers have been deputed for the campaign which include 24,900 mobile, 1849 fixed and 1300 transit teams to ensure reach out to every single child of the age group.

The Chief Secretary said that public awareness was of vital importance for the success of polio campaigns adding that media is the most effective tool for creating awareness at mass level.

He urged upon the media persons to play their effective role in educating the general public and dispelling the misconceptions about the polio vaccines.

Replying to a question, the Chief Secretary said the provincial government is fully committed to eradicate polio virus from the province. The provincial government has revisited and revamped the entire polio campaign and now it is being launched with a totally new and different approach so that cent percent result of the campaign is achieved", the Chief Secretary remarked. He said he was personally monitoring the polio campaign at provincial level whereas at district level the Deputy Commissioners have been assigned special tasks and their Annual Performance Reports have been linked with their performance of polio campaigns.