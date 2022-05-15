UrduPoint.com

CS Inspects Bazaars, Healthcare Facilities In Kasur

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2022 | 09:50 PM

CS inspects bazaars, healthcare facilities in Kasur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal on Sunday paid a surprise visit to Kasur district as part of measures to provide relief to the people.

He inspected various bazaars and District Headquarter (DHQ) hospitals in Kasur, Chunian and Allahabad.

The CS said that providing relief to the people was the top priority of the government. He directed that rate lists be prominently displayed at all shops. He said that availability of food items at fixed prices would be ensured, adding that the administrative officers should perform their duties in a more dynamic manner to provide relief to the people. He directed the Deputy Commissioner Kasur to increase the number of Rehri (Pushcart) bazaars for the convenience of people.

The chief secretary also reviewed the cleanliness and other arrangements at DHQ Hospital and Cardiac Center Chunian. He inquired from the patients and their families about the medical facilities. He questioned the patients whether free medicines and timely treatment are being provided to them in the hospital.

The patients and their families expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made at the hospital.

On the complaint of a citizen, the chief secretary went to the ward and instructed the doctors to provide the best medical facilities to a child patient. He also issued directions regarding addressing the issue of non-payment of salaries of sanitary and security personnel of the hospital immediately and commended the doctors and medical staff for performing their duties diligently despite the rush of patients in the hospital due to cholera epidemic.

The chief secretary also ordered launching an awareness campaign about the cholera outbreak. He said that 24-hour presence of doctors and staff should be ensured in the cardiac center.

The deputy commissioner Kasur briefed the chief secretary that steps are being taken to control the prices of commodities as per government directives. He said that a Rehri bazaar has been set up in every tehsil to supply fruits and vegetables at cheaper rates.

More Stories From Pakistan

