CS Orders Crackdown On Wheat Hoarders

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2022 | 08:08 PM

CS orders crackdown on wheat hoarders

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal directed the deputy commissioners to start a crackdown on hoarders of wheat and recover stock with the help of the special branch and hand it over to the food department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal directed the deputy commissioners to start a crackdown on hoarders of wheat and recover stock with the help of the special branch and hand it over to the food department.

He issued this direction while presiding over a video link meeting of deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat here on Monday.

The administrative secretaries of industries, agriculture, food, livestock and officers concerned attended the meeting whereas divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners virtually participated.

The chief secretary said that the officers should continue taking steps to curb smuggling of wheat and fertilizers. He said welfare of the people was the duty of government officials, adding that he has started visiting districts to review the public welfare initiatives.

He stressed that price control magistrates should perform their duties in a dynamic manner and only a notified officer would be authorized to conduct price checking.

The chief secretary also issued instructions to take stern action against those who were burning crop residues.

