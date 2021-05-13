CS visits child protection bureau

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik on Thursday visited the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) to celebrate Eid with children.

He visited the bureau on the invitation of Sarah Ahmad, the chairperson of the bureau, who gave briefing to the chief secretary about the working and achievements of the bureau.

Chairperson Sarah Ahmed and children welcomed the chief secretary and presented him flowers on his arrival.

The CS visited hostel and various sections of the bureau and met with children besides distributing sweets and gifts among the children.

Jawwad Rafique also reviewed facilities being provided to the children in the bureau.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Sajid Kiani also visited the CP&WB and spenttime with children besides distributing Eidi and gifts among them.