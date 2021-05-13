UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CS Visits Child Protection Bureau

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

CS visits child protection bureau

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik on Thursday visited the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) to celebrate Eid with children.

He visited the bureau on the invitation of Sarah Ahmad, the chairperson of the bureau, who gave briefing to the chief secretary about the working and achievements of the bureau.

Chairperson Sarah Ahmed and children welcomed the chief secretary and presented him flowers on his arrival.

The CS visited hostel and various sections of the bureau and met with children besides distributing sweets and gifts among the children.

Jawwad Rafique also reviewed facilities being provided to the children in the bureau.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Sajid Kiani also visited the CP&WB and spenttime with children besides distributing Eidi and gifts among them.

Related Topics

Punjab

Recent Stories

55,611 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

42 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

3 hours ago

UAE, Seychelles announce safe travel corridor for ..

4 hours ago

RAK Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

5 hours ago

Russia records first cases of Indian COVID-19 vari ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.