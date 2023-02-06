UrduPoint.com

CSC Receives 32k Calls In Month: PTA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2023 | 01:10 PM

CSC receives 32k calls in month: PTA

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority's Consumer Support Center (CSC) was receiving an average of 32,000 calls per month and 1,100 calls in a day.

According to an annual report of the PTA, the authority launched its Consumer Support Center (CSC; Toll-Free Number 0800-55055) in February 2022 for efficient registration of consumer complaints related to telecom services (CMOs), ISPs, FLL, WLL, Device Identification, Registration, and Blocking System (DIRBS), web content (blasphemy, pornography, mobile handset blocking and unblocking.

The facility is testimony to PTA's commitment to providing innovative international quality services to address consumer needs.

The toll-free number is active and operational around the year, without a break, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

PTA will further work on the enhancement of CSC in the upcoming years for providing quality services to customers.

