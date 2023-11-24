CTD apprehends suspect with weapons

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Police apprehended a suspect with weapons in a proactive intelligence-based operation on Friday in Mirpurkhas district

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Police apprehended a suspect with weapons in a proactive intelligence-based operation on Friday in Mirpurkhas district.

According to a press release, the operation was conducted in response to threats from banned terrorist organizations indicating plans to target the police.

During the operation, an individual named Hamidullah, son of Safar Khan, residing in South Waziristan, Khyber Agency, was arrested, and a pistol with ammunition was recovered from the individual.

The focus areas of operation were Tando Adam Naka Chowk and Lohi Mori Road, which involved a substantial contingent from the Counter Terrorism Force and CTD jawans.

The suspect was taken to the CTD police station, where a case was registered against him.

In the course of the investigation, Hamidullah revealed his involvement in buying and selling weapons.

APP/hms/378