CTD Arrests Suspected Terrorist Associated With Banned Outfit

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2023 | 08:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department has arrested a suspected terrorist associated with a banned outfit in a raid on the National Highway near Old Railways Quarters, SITE area Kotri, Jamshoro district.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the CTD identified the suspected terrorist as Ammar Khan Sarban, who hailed from Kohat district of KPK.

According to the CTD, in their intelligence-based operation, they also recovered a hand grenade from the possession of the suspect.

He was later booked in an FIR in the CTD police station under sections 4/5 of the Explosive Act, 6/7 of the Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The CTD said further interrogation from Sarban was underway.

