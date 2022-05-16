UrduPoint.com

CTD Busted TTP Gang; Nine Held, Suicidal Jackets Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2022 | 08:33 PM

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) here Monday arrested nine notorious terrorists, those were associated with splinter group of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban, from Yakka Ghund area of district Mohmand

Acting on a tip-off regarding presence of a group allegedly planning a terrorism activity, the teams of CTD conducted a raid in Tehsil Yakka Ghund, district Mohmand where a group of terrorists were being formed to carry out terrorist attack.

CTD teams successfully apprehended nine terrorists who were identified as Mohibullah, Ehsanullah, Iftikhar, Samiullah, Irfan, Asmatullah, Farhad Ali, Ishtiaq and Abdur Raziq and recovered two suicide jackets, two grenade, four rocket-launcher shells, one Kalashnikov and a pistol.

CTD Police registered a case and started further investigation.

