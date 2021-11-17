CTD playing important role in maintaining law, order

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Islamabad police is playing important role in maintaining law and order in the city and it has professional capability to counter any challenging situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Islamabad police is playing important role in maintaining law and order in the city and it has professional capability to counter any challenging situation.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman said this while speaking at the concluding ceremony of six-week long course held for personnel of CTD.

A total of 20 personnel including females participated in the course and they demonstrated their skills to counter any challenging situation.

The IGP witnessed the performance and skills of the policemen and hoped that it would help in improving the professional capability of the participants.

SSP (CTD) Jameel Zafar Malik and other senior police officials were also present on the occasion.

The IGP said that establishment of special force (CTD) was crucial to counter any terrorism like incident during the course and combat crime effectively.

Islamabad police chief appreciated the SSP (CTD) over brilliant demonstration by the participants of the course.